J&K: 1 soldier killed, 3 hurt in ‘fratricide’ incident inside Army camp

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
July 15, 2022 11:07:12 am
July 15, 2022 11:07:12 am
In a suspected incident of fratricide on Friday morning, a soldier was killed and three others were injured in an alleged shootout inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Surankote area of Poonch district. A senior Army official confirmed the incident, but said that details were awaited. The victims are from the Territorial Army, he added.
Meanwhile, sources said that the incident took place when the soldiers were being deployed for ROP (road opening party) duties. The injured have been rushed to the hospital, they added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-