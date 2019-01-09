Jammu and Kashmir: Firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in Pooch and Rajouri districts

Pakistani troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in border Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here said that Pakistani troops, resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and “shelling with heavy calibre weapons” in Poonch sector’s Gulpur area around 9 am. India army retaliated “strongly and effectively”, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the firing from across the border lasted for nearly three hours, with mortar shells falling in the fields. However, no casualty or damage to property was reported on the Indian side.

In the afternoon, Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector. The Indian troops retaliated.

The latest ceasefire violations by Pakistan have come two days after Northern Army commander Lt General Ranbir Singh along with General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt General Paramjit Singh had visited forward posts in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review operational preparedness of the troops and the prevailing security situation.

Talking to the troops, the commander reinforced the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively, besides exhorting all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.