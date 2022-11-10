Jaish-e-Mohammad associate, two others held with cache of arms in Jammu: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday arrested three people, including an associate of militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, and seized large quantities of arms and ammunition.

The truck driver was identified as Mohamad Yaseen of Puchil Pampora and his two associates as Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed, both Drangbal Pampore, the police said. They added that the trio were initially arrested for entering into a scuffle with a police party which was regulating movement of vehicles to clear traffic on the national highway at Narwal on Tuesday night.

The seizure included three AK 56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades, the police informed.

Giving out details about the arrest, the police said that personnel from Trikuta Nagar police station, which was clearing the traffic, had asked an oil tanker stationed at Narwal to move. After driving for a few yards, the truck stopped again near Environment Park.

The police party again asked it to move when the driver took a U-turn and stopped at where it was parked initially. On questioning, the driver, along with his two associates, entered into a scuffle with the cops. The police party then arrested them and brought them to Bahu Fort police station where an FIR was registered.

After completing the legal formalities, the police, in order to ascertain their antecedents, sent a signal to stations of the concerned areas in the Valley from where the accused hailed. It is then that they got to know that the driver of the tanker was involved in a case registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Awantipore. He was also stated to be a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Following this, the police party started questioning him and his associates about their links with militants, if any.

After sustained interrogation, the driver, Mohammad Yaseen, disclosed that they had come to Jammu to pick up a consignment of weapons on behest of Shahbaaz, a Pakistan-based handler of JeM and he had asked him to hand it over to a militant in the Valley. He also confessed that he had concealed the consignment inside the oil tanker. Following this, the tanker was searched again in the presence of a magistrate and the recovery was made, the police informed.