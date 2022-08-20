2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu

Two jailed terror accused, including a Pakistani militant, allegedly linked to the dropping of weapons and cash through drones from Pakistan have died in Jammu since Wednesday, police said. While one accused died after being injured in police firing after he allegedly tried to escape, the other died of a heart attack, police added.
Pakistani militant Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim alias Jehangir died after being injured in retaliatory police firing on Wednesday evening, police said.
According to the police, Hussain’s name figured in disclosures by one of the accused during investigations into a first information report (FIR) registered at Arnia police station on February 24 this year related to the dropping of arms and ammunition via drones from Pakistan. The accused allegedly revealed that Hussain was the main operative of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Al Badr militant outfits and had been instrumental in the drone incidents.
Accordingly, the police brought him out of Kot Bhalwal jail, produced him before court and took his remand. During questioning, Hussain allegedly admitted his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and disclosed two locations where the dropped arms and ammunition had been buried, sources said.
In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with the magistrate concerned went to the spot. While no recovery was made at the first place, a packet was recovered at the second location in Toph village, near the International Border in Phallian Mandal area of Jammu district, police said. When the packet was being opened, Hussain allegedly attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle, a senior police official said, adding that he fired at the police, injuring an official, and tried to flee from the spot before being shot.
Hussain and the injured police official were taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu where the Pakistani militant succumbed to injuries, police added. The packet contained one AK rifle along with one magazine and 40 rounds, one Star pistol along with two magazines and 10 rounds, and two small Chinese grenades.
The second accused who died was Muni Mohammad of Kathua’s Rampura village, who died of a heart attack inside the Kot Bhalwal jail on Friday, police said. According to the police, he collapsed while offering Friday prayers along with other inmates inside the high-security jail. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police sources said, adding that he had suffered a heart attack.
Mohammad, 36, was arrested by police in connection with a May 29 incident where weapons were dropped through drones in Kathua district. He was facing charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was sent to Kot Bhalwal jail on August 10.
The National Investigation Agency had on Thursday conducted searches at various places in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into the arms drop incidents in areas along the International Border through drones from Pakistan.
