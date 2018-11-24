J-K: Police solve month-old robbery case, eight arrested for looting Rs 1 crore

Police on Saturday arrested eight people and claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding the looting of cash worth Rs 1 crore by unidentified armed robbers from a truck in Kathua district’s Barwal morh along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway last month.

Advertising

The cash, according to police, belonged to Montage Industry Pvt Ltd, Bari Brahmana in adjoining Samba district. A senior manager of the factory, Narendra Chopra, had informed police that three unidentified gunmen on October 26 looted the factory van which was carrying some samples and cash.

Those arrested have been identified as Kiran Bhagat alias Chottu, Varun Singh and Pintu Jamwal (all residents of Samba), Gourav Kumar Gautam of Uttar Pradesh presently living in Gangyal near Jammu, Vikas Talwar of Ramban, Ajay Kumar of Muzaffar Nagar, Yogesh Salgotra of Greater Kailash in Jammu, Rajat Kagial of Jourian near Akhnoor. Five of them were employees of the industrial unit.

Police said that some of the factory employees were aware of the movement of cash from the factory to another industrial unit in Noida and they conspired with some outsiders for looting it. Part of the looted cash worth Rs 29.84 lakh has been recovered so far, it said, adding that investigations in the matter were in progress and some more arrests were likely.

They were also investigating as to from where such a huge case had come and where it was going, police added.