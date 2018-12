At least 13 people were killed and 19 injured in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s border, Poonch district, on Saturday morning.

Giving details, sources said the bus was on its way from Loran to Poonch when it fell into a gorge at Palera.

Police and security in the area rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. More details are awaited.

(With inputs form PTI)