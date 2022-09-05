J-K Chief Electoral Officer calls all-party meeting over special summary revision of electoral rolls

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar will hold an all-party meeting Monday evening amid a controversy over the issue of the inclusion of new voters during the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory.

Sources pointed out Kumar has sent invitations to all the major mainstream political parties for the meeting at 4 pm, adding it clearly mentions the agenda is a discussion about the revision of electoral rolls.

During the meeting, Kumar is likely to clear apprehensions and misgivings among certain political parties over the ongoing exercise, they added.

The controversy had arisen over the summary revision of electoral rolls after the chief electoral officer had during a recent press conference announced October 1, 2022, as the cutoff date for anyone who is 18 or above and is ordinarily residing in Jammu and Kashmir for getting registered as a voter.

Kumar had said that nearly 25 lakh new voters are likely to be added to the electoral rolls during the summary revision exercise.

After his statement had raked up a controversy with mainstream opposition political parties slamming the inclusion of outsiders as voters into the electoral rolls, the J&K administration had clarified only those who turned 18 in 2019 and could not register as voters were being added to the electoral roll.

The exercise is being held in Jammu and Kashmir after a period of three years and is the first after the abrogation of Article 370.