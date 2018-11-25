J-K: BJP candidate arrested for violence which killed ex-Army officer

A candidate who lost the elections of Sarpanch in Doda district’s Jora panchayat on Saturday has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on charges of murder of an ex-army captain.

Identifying the deceased as Mohammad Hafeez, police said that he had died in stone pelting by supporters of the losing BJP candidate Rehmatullah Butt on victory procession of winner Kanchan Chandel of Congress. Five more people have been taken into custody, police said, adding that some more people were likely to be arrested as investigations in the matter are in progress.

Apart from the killing of ex-army officer, nearly a dozen people were also injured in stone pelting by the supporters of the losing candidate. Two of the seriously injured people, Hoshiar Singh, a Special Police Officer (SPO) who was on duty at the counting centre, and Dheeraj Kumar were shifted to a hospital at Kahra.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased held a demonstration along with the dead body of ex-army captain at Thathri blocking vehicular traffic for nearly an hour on the Doda-Kishtwar road. They later lifted their blockade following assurance from senior civil and police officers of an impartial inquiry into the matter.