scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

J-K: Agri university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

In an order, the university's registrar on Friday said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The police also registered a case at police station Bomai and took up investigations, following which the accused was arrested late Friday night and remains in police custody, the officials said. (Representational)

Police have arrested a professor of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a student levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, officials said on Saturday.

The accused professor was arrested late Friday night, the officials said.

The authorities on Friday night suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry against him after protests broke out in the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) at its Wadura campus in the north Kashmir district.

The students demanded stern action against the accused who is the head of the division of the agriculture extension and communication at the university.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change

The police also registered a case at police station Bomai and took up investigations, following which the accused was arrested late Friday night and remains in police custody, the officials said.

In an order, the university’s registrar on Friday said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

“He shall remain attached with KVK, Pombai, Kulgam,” the order read.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:14:29 pm
Next Story

‘What can be done with Messi?’ How Poland sweated over final moments of their game, trying to not to pick yellow cards against Messi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close