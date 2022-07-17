scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

ITBP trooper fires at 3 colleagues, then kills self

Identifying the deceased as Bhupinder from Uttarakhand, sources said he appeared to be under some stress. The deceased and the injured were part of the ITBP unit that had come to Udhampur town for Amarnath Yatra duty.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
July 17, 2022 1:19:31 am
The injured have been hospitalised, while police have registered a case.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper opened fire on Saturday, injuring his three colleagues before committing suicide with his INSAS rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur town.

Identifying the deceased as Bhupinder from Uttarakhand, sources said he appeared to be under some stress. The deceased and the injured were part of the ITBP unit that had come to Udhampur town for Amarnath Yatra duty.

In the afternoon, the deceased suddenly opened fire, injuring three troopers, outside the community hall, sources said, adding that thereafter, he ran inside the building and shot himself dead with his own rifle. The injured have been hospitalised, while police have registered a case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...Premium
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement