ITBP trooper fires at 3 colleagues, then kills self

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper opened fire on Saturday, injuring his three colleagues before committing suicide with his INSAS rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur town.

Identifying the deceased as Bhupinder from Uttarakhand, sources said he appeared to be under some stress. The deceased and the injured were part of the ITBP unit that had come to Udhampur town for Amarnath Yatra duty.

In the afternoon, the deceased suddenly opened fire, injuring three troopers, outside the community hall, sources said, adding that thereafter, he ran inside the building and shot himself dead with his own rifle. The injured have been hospitalised, while police have registered a case.