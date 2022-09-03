ISI agent arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday claimed to have arrested a Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent in Kishtwar.

The arrested, identified as Abdul Wahid, a local Gujjar of Chergi Dool, had been providing “secret information of various police establishments and security forces to Pakistan-based handler through social media”, police said.

He was arrested based on joint inputs generated by Kishtwar Police, 11 RR and Military Intelligence, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Kishtwar police station under section 3 of EAO Act. Investigation is under way.

Pointing out that Wahid has confessed to his involvement, police said that some more arrests are expected in near future following his detailed questioning.