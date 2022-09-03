scorecardresearch
ISI agent arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Police arrested Abdul Wahid of Chergi Dool based on inputs that he had been providing “secret information of various police establishments and security forces to Pakistan-based handler through social media”.

The arrested was identified as Abdul Wahid (Express photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday claimed to have arrested a Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent in Kishtwar.

The arrested, identified as Abdul Wahid, a local Gujjar of Chergi Dool, had been providing “secret information of various police establishments and security forces to Pakistan-based handler through social media”, police said.

He was arrested based on joint inputs generated by Kishtwar Police, 11 RR and Military Intelligence, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Kishtwar police station under section 3 of EAO Act. Investigation is under way.

Pointing out that Wahid has confessed to his involvement, police said that some more arrests are expected in near future following his detailed questioning.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:57:53 pm
Gujarat riots case: Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

