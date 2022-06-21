International Yoga Day: Soldiers practice asanas at height of 18k feet in Siachen

From the snow-clad mountains at the highest battlefield in the world in Siachen, Ladakh to the international border with Pakistan in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, people from all walks of life in both Union Territories practiced yoga on Tuesday to mark International Yoga Day under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Sitting on their mats in the snow, at a height of 18,800 ft above sea level and dressed in their special weather clothing, soldiers of the Indian Army practiced yoga in Siachen where the temperature was minus 6 degrees Celsius in the morning. Led by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the troops held yoga sessions at all the forward locations and in the hinterland in both Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh led the yoga session attended by hundreds including civilians, government officials and BSF personnel at Octroi Border Outpost along the International Border in Suchetgarh area of R S Pura sector. Paramilitary personnel, students, social and non-government organisations too participated in yoga sessions across both the Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha practiced yoga asanas on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar in an event attended by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, chief secretary A K Mehta and Srinagar Municipal Corporation mayor Junaid Mattu. Speaking on the occasion, L-G Sinha urged all the people to embrace yoga.

Meanwhile, Silent Warriors of the Indian Army and the BSF too participated in yoga sessions in Poonch and Suchetgarh. Silent Warriors remain operationally ready to respond to any contingency and are always relied upon by soldiers during sensitive missions, said Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand.