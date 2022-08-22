Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri, injured militant nabbed

SECURITY FORCES on Sunday morning foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and captured an injured militant who was repatriated to Pakistan six years ago after having undergone 26 months imprisonment here.

Police said that security forces in Sher Makri area on noticing suspicious movement along the LoC challenged the suspect, but he started running. The security forces opened fire, injuring the intruder. He was later apprehended and taken to the Army hospital.

Identifying him as Tabarak Husain, Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said he appeared to have crossed the LoC on a suicide mission.

Tabarak, son of Mistri Malik resident of Sabzkot in Kotli district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and his younger brother Haroon Ali were earlier apprehended by security forces in Jhangar area of Nowshera sector on April 25, 2016 as well. The former was then 26 and the latter 15.

Tabarak was trained by Pakistan Army, and possibly ISI, and he worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years, a statement issued by Lt Colonel Anand said.

During this period he was trained to acquire enemy information and establishing cover story in case the individual is ever apprehended, the statement said, adding that in addition, he underwent six weeks training as a guide at a Lashar-e-Toiba camp across the LoC at Bhimber.

On April 25, 2016, Tabarak and his brother were launched with a group of three militants from Kaldio, Sabzkot. After their apprehension by the security forces, both Tabarak and Haroon were imprisoned for 26 months prison sentence before being repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border.

The Defence PRO said Tabarak was found to be under heavy influence of drugs at the time of his apprehension in an injured condition on Sunday.