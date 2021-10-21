India’s Vaccinators, Jammu: ‘I even had to wade through swollen nullahs’

Jameela, 30, ASHA, Rajouri, Jammu

Sanukot village of the border Rajouri district’s Kandi block has a population of nearly 1,600 people. Jameela, a 30-year-old ASHA (accredited social health activist) has fully vaccinated all of them except some 50-60 people.

The ones left out are those who, along with their cattle, had gone to pastures on the higher reaches during summer in Jammu and Kashmir or the Union Territory of Ladakh. Now, with winters setting in and these nomads likely to return home in the area during the next few days, she has started preparing to visit them at their doorstep as well.

Sanukot was one of the few villages in Rajouri district’s Kandi block where health officials had decided to send teams to the doorstep of the people as they were not visiting primary health centres to take the jab.

It is situated on rugged hilly terrain over a vast area far from motorable roads, forcing Jameela to trek for nearly 6-7 hours. “To reach them, I even had to wade through swollen nullahs,” she recalled. “Once they were convinced, I had to go back to the Primary Health Centre at Tralla to collect the vaccine and return to them for giving the jab.”

“I used to start early in the morning leaving home at Sangiyot at 6 am daily for the Primary Health Centre at Tralla to collect the vaccine,’’ she said. This place was a two-hour walk away with a seasonal nullah falling en route. “After collecting the vaccine, I had to again cross this nullah, which used to be swollen many times, to reach the people waiting to get the jab,’’ she added.

Married and mother of three children, she used to return home late in the evening. On a number of occasions when she was late, her husband used to come to the nullah waiting for her so as to help her cross.

For all this job, Jameela is paid only Rs 2,000 a month, an amount which she has to wait 3-4 months for. Her husband, Mohammad Riaz, works as a labourer.