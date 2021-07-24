India lodges ‘strong protest’ with Pakistan over drone and terrorist activities in J&K

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers were led by the Commander of Sialkot sector, Brig Murad Hussain. (Express Photo)

India on Saturday lodged a “strong protest” with Islamabad over the cross-border activities of Pakistani drones and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

During a meeting, Commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues with “main emphasis by the BSF delegation on Pakistan drone activities, terrorist activities from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management,” an official statement issued by the BSF said.

“A very strong protest was lodged by the BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu area,” it added.

During the wee hours of Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police had shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5 kg IED in Gurah Pattan area of Akhnoor. There has been a spurt in drone activity over Jammu following the attack on the IAF station last month.

The protest was lodged at a sector commander level meeting between the BSF and Pakistani Rangers at the International Border in Jammu’s Suchetgarh sector. It was the first meeting between the two sides after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement by the DGMOs of both the countries in February this year.

The meeting was convened at the request of Pakistan.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers were led by the Commander of Sialkot sector, Brig Murad Hussain.

During the meeting, it was decided to re-energise instant communication between field Commanders, whenever required, to resolve operation matters.

The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at the International Border.