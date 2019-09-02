In Jammu’s Samba district, over 30 cases of suspected dengue in 24 hours

Over 30 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Samba district in Jammu during the last 24 hours, many of them involving paramilitary personnel.

Pointing out that nearly two dozen of them involved paramilitary personnel, sources said that five of them had come to military hospital and 16 at a private hospital there.

Among the patients coming to the private hospital, sources said that 14 were tested positive and all of them happened to be personnel of Border Roads Organisation.

Chief Medical Officer, Samba, Dr Rajinder Samyal said that the private hospital confirmed them suffering from dengue on the basis of reports of a rapid test card.

“When we came to know about them, we sent our teams there. However, as the rapid card test has higher fake positivity rate, we asked both the hospitals to either refer their patients to the district hospital at Samba, or send us their samples to test to us as we have full fledged laboratory here,’’ he added.

While the military hospital had sent all its five patients to the district hospital for taking their samples, the private hospital reported that they have discharged seven patients following improvement in their condition. The samples in respect to remaining patients, they may be sending tomorrow, he added.

“We have put 32 samples for testing on Monday and their results will be available on Tuesday,’’ Dr Samyal said.