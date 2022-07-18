IkkJutt activists detained after protests demanding separate state for Jammu

In a first major protest by a mainstream political party seeking bifurcation of the Union Territory, nearly 100 IkkJutt Jammu workers led by their president Ankur Sharma on Sunday courted arrest here after staging protests demanding that Jammu be declared a separate state. They were released after an hour.

“The only rational, national and constitutional solution to the 75-year-old Jammu’s political problem is it’s separation from Kashmir Valley and grant of full state status” to it, Sharma said while addressing the party workers at Jammu Press Club here.

He said “the otherwise historic reforms of August 5, 2019, have failed to produce the desired results” and their party only wants statehood for Jammu, which will lead to development, progress and empowerment of people of Jammu province within India and a status the people of rest of the Indian states enjoy in the polity.

Sharma warned that “the people of Jammu province will rise in revolt soon if the powers-that-be in New Delhi continued to treat Jammu as Kashmir’s colony in its bid to appease, please and pamper jihadists in Kashmir”.

Justifying the demand for a separate Jammu state, he said: “The manner in which jihadi leadership in Kashmir has been identifying itself with Taliban, Pakistan and China and terrorists targeting innocent Hindus and Sikhs has once again established that Jammu and Kashmir Valley just can’t be maintained as a single political unit.”

Sharma said the separation of Jammu from Kashmir and empowering the people of the Jammu province to control fully and run Home, Revenue, Finance, Law and General Administration Departments alone could avert the impending disaster in Jammu province and help the nation in this sensitive border region.

“If the national interest is to be protected and promoted further in the region, another Hindu exodus to be prevented and jihadis to be comprehensively defeated, the people of Jammu have to exercise the powers of the state and control these departments,” he said.

Sharma also tore into the votaries of early elections based on the 2011 Census delimitation and grant of full state status to the UT of J&K, saying those putting forth these demands were dancing to the tunes of the protagonists of Islamic rule in J&K. “Delimitation based on the 2011 fudged census figure, grant of statehood status to the J&K UT and early elections in J&K would mean more rivets in the chain of Jammu’s slavery,” he added.