Hyderpora encounter: Killed Ramban youth’s father files plea in HC to seek return of son’s body

The father of Amir Magray, one of the four people killed in an encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on November 15, on Thursday filed a writ petition in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, seeking the return of his son’s body, saying he was innocent and citing his family’s long contribution in the fight against terrorism.

Police, who have so far returned the bodies of two local Kashmir residents to their families, have not handed over Amir’s body to his family yet, saying he was an associate of the Pakistani militant who was also killed in the encounter.

Mohammad Latief filed his petition through counsel Deepika Singh Rajawat and Mohammad Arshad Chowdhary two days after a Special Investigation Team of J&K Police, which probed the encounter, said that Amir, the youth from Ramban district in Jammu Division, was a militant.

In his petition, Latief said, “…That being close to Amir, the petitioner knew everything good and bad about him, thus can state on oath that his son was never involved into any anti-national activities or was associated with any such outfit that conspires to bring harm to the nation.”

Invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, which extends the right to have decent burial as per religious ceremonies and rules, for his son, the petitioner said he has been instrumental in fighting and curbing militancy in Gool Singaldan area by working as a civilian volunteer with the Army.

Referring to an incident of August 6, 2005, when he along with his wife and other family members killed a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant who had barged into his house and opened fire on the inmates, the petitioner said he was conferred the state bravery award in 2012 by the J&K government.

“That apart…, the petitioner has been well appreciated by the Indian Army for his service towards the nation in eliminating militancy in his area — Gool Sangaldan, Ramban,” the petition said.

In view of the family’s support to the Army, the petitioner said he has remained vulnerable to attacks, owing to which security was provided to him and his family, which is still in place outside their house.

“…it is obvious that Amir was groomed in an atmosphere of patriotism and away from anti-national activities and forces, thereby, associating Amir with terrorism is not justified to any stretch of imagination and shall also discourage all those who hold India close to their hearts and are fighting terrorism in difficult situation in Jammu and Kashmir, without caring about their lives and families,” the petition said.

Referring to the return of the bodies of two others killed in the encounter – the building owner and a doctor with whom Amir worked as an office peon – the petition pleaded the court to direct Union Home Ministry, J&K administration and the DGP to hand over his body to the family.

Seeking an early hearing of his plea, the petitioner pleaded in his appeal that the exhumation of Amir’s body needs to be done at the earliest to save it from getting fully decomposed.

(With inputs from PTI)