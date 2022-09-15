Hybrid militant arrested in J&K, arms recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a hybrid militant in Reasi district Thursday. Officers said they have also recovered arms and ammunition based on his disclosure. The seized items included one pistol with damaged hand grip, four pistol magazine (two damaged ones), 22 rounds and one hand grenade.

The arrested militant has been identified as Zaffar Iqbal of Angrala, in Mahore tehsil. Police said that he was in touch with terror groups and a “major tragedy has been averted” following his arrest.

The police also seized from him cash to the tune of Rs 1.81 lakh which he had received from terror handlers to carry out terrorist activities in the area.

“Zaffar’s brother Mohammad Ishaq was an Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and was killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district. One of his relatvies, Abdul Rashid, who also hailed from Mahore tehsil, is currently in residing in Pakistan, and is working with terror groups,” police said.