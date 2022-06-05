Hizbul Mujahideen militant Talib Hussain arrested from Kishtwar, say J&K police

In a major blow to the Hizbul Mujahideen, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army’s 17 Rashtriya Rifles have arrested a militant in the Kishtwar district.

Identified as Talib Hussain, of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil, he joined the militant ranks in 2016, according to official sources.

Hussain remained active along with other militants in Kishtwar and had been instrumental in reviving militancy in the Valley by recruiting youths at the instance of the group’s longest-surviving militant, Jahangir Saroori, the sources added.

Later, owing to some differences, he left the militant group owing allegiance to Saroori.

The police worked meticulously on leads about his whereabouts and arrested him on Friday in a joint operation with the Army.

A first information report was registered in the Kishtwar police station.