Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Hijab row: Omar, Mehbooba “disappointed” with Karnataka High Court verdict

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
Updated: March 15, 2022 1:51:24 pm
Hijab row, Karnataka High court, Karnataka Hc verdict on hijab row, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Hijab row reactionsFormer Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Prominent Kashmiri leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have expressed their disappointment at the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the hijab row case.

“Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand, we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose,” former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

“Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab, it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty,” Omar Abdullah, also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition on hijab, upholding the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions. The court said that wearing of hijab does not fall under essential religious practices that are protected under freedom of religion.

