Roads connecting Jammu and Srinagar shut after heavy rains, snowfall

The national highway and roads connecting Jammu and Srinagar were shut on Saturday following heavy rain and snowfall across the Union Territory since early morning.

Sources said that while the highway was closed at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district, vehicular traffic on the Mughal Road, which connects Jammu’s Poonch district with Shopian in Kashmir, was suspended following snowfall at Peer Ki Gali.

The plains of Jammu also witnessed hailstorm leading to significant fall in the day temperature.

Inclement weather conditions disrupted normal life across Jammu division where several low-lying areas were inundated. Traffic in Jammu city and its outskirts was also affected.

The authorities have issued an advisory asking people to stay away from water bodies.

Qazigund recorded the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by Kukernag (50mm) and Banihal (48mm). Moderate snowfall was also observed at Gulmarg, Pahlagam, Shopian, Zojila, Drass, Zanskar, Gurez and other higher and middle reaches of the UT.

Currently, it is raining over in the plains and snowing in the middle and upper reaches. This system is likely to persist for the next 8-10 hours and gradually fade out thereafter.

According to MET officials, there will be significant improvement in weather conditions from October 24 afternoon and it will remain dry till November 2.