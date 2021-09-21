Helicopter makes forced landing in J&K

Police parties have rushed to the site, which is currently covered in thick fog.

A helicopter on Tuesday made a forced landing at Shiv Garh Dhar in Patntitop area, a famous tourist resort along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district. Police parties have rushed to the site, which is currently covered in thick fog. further details are awaited.

