Heavy rain affects normal life in Jammu, schools asked to remain shut in 2 districts

Heavy rain since Thursday morning threw normal life out of gear across the Jammu division where vehicular traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended following landslides and authorities ordered closure of schools for the day in at least two districts.

Dozens of structures, including residential, were damaged across Jammu division while roads in various parts were inundated. A wooden bridge over the Marusuddar river connecting Choudraman village with Aafti – a tehsil headquarters in Warwan area of Kishtwar district, washed away in the flash floods caused by a cloud burst. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

On the outskirts of Jammu city, the police and SDRF teams swung into action to rescue students and teachers of the Government High School at Udaywalla after the premises was inundated under 4-5 feet water. An old building collapsed in Jammu city’s Kanak Mandi area prompting people to hold demonstrations against the Jammu Municipal Corporation for its failure to demolish old structures.

With all the rivers and nullahs in spate due to the rains, authorities in the hilly Ramban and Kishtwar districts ordered closure of all government and private schools for the day and appealed to the people not to go near the water bodies. In Doda district, SSP Abdul Qayoom issued police helpline numbers asking people to contact them in case of any emergency.

The Army troops along with SDRF and local police Wednesday night rescued four civilians who were trapped due to the flood waters in the border district of Poonch.

All the major rivers in the province were in spate, sources said, adding that Chenab at 35 feet in the morning was flowing three feet above the danger mark. NDRF and J&K Police personnel were deployed in areas along the river bank in Akhnoor.

The rains also caused havoc in Jammu city and its outskirts with rain water entering residential and commercial premises in the low-lying areas.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, the weather is likely to remain cloudy over the next three days. “We have forecast light to moderate rain over many places in Jammu and Kashmir till July 30 morning,” a MeT official said.