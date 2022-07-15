‘Property is basic right’: HC slaps fine of Rs 10 lakh on J&K for ‘depriving’ man of his land

The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, in an order of far-reaching significance, has imposed a “special penalty” of Rs 10 lakh on the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for forcibly taking away a piece of private land without paying any compensation to its owner.

Pointing out that it is well recognised that Right to Property is a basic human right akin to a fundamental right as guaranteed by Article 300 A of the Constitution of India, the division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani – disposing of a writ petition on June 30 – observed that “no one can be deprived of his property other than by following procedure prescribed in law”.

The writ petition was filed by one Shabir Ahmad Yatoo through advocate Javid Ahmad Parray, saying that he is the owner of 9.053 marlas of land at Sultanpora Sumbal in Baramulla district’s Bandipora area. Sometime in 2017, the roads and buildings (R&B) department took possession of the land for construction of a steel girder bridge, but without acquiring it in accordance with the statutory provision, or obtaining his consent. Moreover, he has not been paid any compensation for that land ever since, he added.

Directing the respondent to pay the penalty amount within three months, the bench also directed the Union territory administration to assess and determine the compensation of the land payable to the petitioner at the day’s stamp duty rate prevalent in the area within six weeks and make payment within a further period of three months. “The respondents, at the same time, shall also pay token rental compensation for the use and occupation of the land from the year 2017 till 2021, i.e. 5 years @ Rs 1.00 lakh per year within three months from today,” the bench ordered.

The respondents, in their reply to the court, accepted having taken possession of the petitioner’s land for the construction of a steel girder bridge and that his representation for grant of compensation is under their consideration. The respondents also proposed to pay compensation as per the stamp duty rate.

“The facts as narrated above clearly reveal that the respondents have violated the basic human right of the petitioner and deprived him of his property without following any procedure of law,” the bench observed, holding the respondents liable to be penalised for the same.

“In the event the aforesaid amounts are not paid within the time stipulated, it will be open for the petitioner to move an application and to bring it to the notice of the court whereupon the court will swing into action and take appropriate coercive measures against the respondents for the realization of the aforesaid amount may be as arrears of land revenue,” the bench observed.