Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Graduation a must for councillors: Jammu Corporation resolution

Incidentally, the general house, with a present strength of 75 following the demise of two councillors, has more than 44 members with qualifications below matriculation.

THE GENERAL house of Jammu Municipal Corporation unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday fixing graduation as minimum qualification for a person to contest councillor election.

Incidentally, the general house, with a present strength of 75 following the demise of two councillors, has more than 44 members with qualifications below matriculation. In the house, BJP has 48 councillors, followed by independents 14 and Congress 13.

The resolution was moved by JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma. The Mayor said the resolution has been sent to the UT administration and they are now waiting for its approval first from the government and then from the Election Commission of India before it gets a legal shape.

When asked about the need for bringing such a resolution, Sharma said mayors were not using their powers in the past due to lack of education and knowledge.

As per provisions of the Jammu Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, Commissioner is just a secretary to the elected Mayor, but the latter used to call the former as “Sir/Madam”, Sharma said, adding that the elected councillors used to sit outside the Commissioner’s office, waiting for an appointment to meet him/her.

“For want of proper education and awareness, the directing authority had become the implementing agency,” Sharma noted, adding that such a situation was making the general public suffer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:41:40 am
