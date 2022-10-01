scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad elected chairman of Democratic Azad Party

A resolution to this effect was passed at a founder members session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, adding the decision was unanimous.

Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Ghulam Nabi Azad has been elected the chairman of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP), a party leader said on Saturday.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a founder members session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, the leader said, adding the decision was unanimous.

They include former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, G M Saroori, R S Chib, Jugal Kishore, Majid Wani and Manohar Lal Sharma among others.

Azad spent four days in Kashmir from September 27 before returning to Jammu.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:47:05 am
