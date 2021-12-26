Ghulam Nabi Azad: Not fear of sword, people convert on getting influenced

Referring to the controversy over religious conversions, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said if anyone is converting people, he is not using a sword, which is not in use nowadays. “It is good work and character of individuals which are influencing people,” Azad said.

“People convert after getting influenced, as they see this particular religion is serving humanity, taking everyone along and not discriminating,” Azad, who joined the Christian community to celebrate Christmas in Udhampur district, said, according to PTI.

He also said J&K was better under the erstwhile “Maharaja” (former Dogra rulers) than it is under the present political dispensation. “Ek maharaja, jisko hum dictator kehtey thhe, shakshi raj kehtey the, ya autocrat kehtey thhe, woh aaj ke waqt ke hisab se zyada achha sochety thhe logo ke bhalai ke liye. Aj ki sarkar ne to teeno cheeje le li (A king who we used to call dictator, a dynastic ruler or autocrat used to think much more for public welfare than the present governing dispensation. Today’s government has taken away all three things),” he said, referring to removal of safeguards available to local residents on land, jobs and abolition of the Durbar Move practice.