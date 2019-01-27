Fresh landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway; nearly 1,000 vehicles stranded

Kashmir Valley remained cut off from rest of the state for seventh day on Sunday as fresh landslides erupted along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Marog near Ramban disrupting movement of nearly 1,000 light vehicles which were on way to Kashmir Valley.

Advertising

Giving details, sources said that these 1,000 light vehicles were allowed to proceed to Valley from Jammu and Udhampur in the morning after men and machines after night-long operation had cleared the road of landslides at Digdol, Battery Chashma, Margo, Gangroo and Anokhi Fall. However, before these vehicles could cross Ramban, fresh landslides erupted at Marog blocking the road once again.

Meanwhile, another 1,000 vehicles, mostly load carriers, were stranded at Udhampur, sources said, adding that efforts were on to clear the landslides. However, subject to fair weather conditions, the road was likely to be reopened for stranded vehicles on Monday morning.

The Mughal road linking Jammu’s Poonch district with Kashmir is also closed for vehiclular traffic in view of heavy snowfall in the area.

There are thousands of Kashmir bound passengers stranded at Jammu and at various places enroute to the Valley. Having run out of cash and facing shortage of basic amenities of life, a number of them have been holding demonstrations asking the administration to initiate measures for their airlifting to the Valley.

Advertising

Meanwhile, night temperature across Jammu region improved considerably, with Banihal town in Ramban district recording minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as compared to previous night’s minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah town in Jammu’s Doda district recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius and Katra town 3.8 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius.