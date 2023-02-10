Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh unhurt after car meets with accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister and founder of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, Choudhary Lal Singh, had a narrow escape late on Thursday evening after his car met with an accident in the Ghagwal area near Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

The accident occurred when Singh’s driver allegedly swerved to avoid a cow on the road. Singh was returning after attending a function, sources said.

While the DSSP leader and his driver escaped unhurt after the airbags opened, their vehicle was damaged.