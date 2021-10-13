Forces still searching for militants behind Poonch killings

SECURITY FORCES are still looking for the group of militants behind the biggest shootout in Poonch area in 17 years, that left four Armymen dead Monday.

Sources said that except for a 15-minute exchange of fire on Tuesday, there has been no contact with the militants, who are believed to be hiding in the dense forests along the Mughal Road that connects Poonch in Jammu to Shopian in Kashmir.

In a separate development, the police said they had arrested a Lashkar militant involved in the October 1-2 dropping of weapons using drones from the other side of the border.

Irfan Ahmed Bhat, of Verinag in Anantnag, was arrested from Mandal Phalian area in Jammu along the international border.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Bhat had confessed he was in touch with “handlers” across the border and was associated with the Lashkar. Singh said Bhat had come to Jammu to receive the consignment, which had been seized by police. The packet dropped by the drone carried an AK rifle along with three magazines and 30 rounds, police said.