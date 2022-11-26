Final J&K voters’ list is out: 7.7 lakh additions, highest ever

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever net addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, taking the total voters from 75,86,899 to 83,59,771 — 42,91,687 males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender.

An official spokesperson said that a record 11,40,768 claims were received through Form-6 for inclusion of names in the electoral roll, of which 11,28,672 were accepted. The claims so accepted included 3,01,961 those of first-time voters, he added.

A total of 4,12,517 requests for deletion from electoral roll were received, 3,58,222 of which were accepted. The claims and objections were accepted from September 15 to October 25, followed by a 15-day period till November 10 for their disposal.

Pointing out that the net increase of registered electors over the draft roll has been 10.19 per cent, the spokesperson said that more than 11-lakh names were included in a single special summary revision period for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesperson said 10.19 per cent net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll was a milestone.

The final electoral roll has also registered a remarkable 27-point increase in the gender ratio that now stands at 948, he said. The photo coverage in the electoral roll was maintained at 99.99 per cent showing that no new entry without a proper photograph has been allowed in the electoral roll, the official said. There are 57,253 marked “PwD’’ (persons with disabilities) electors, marking an increase of 46 per cent over the draft roll, he said.

Though the special summary revision-2022 culminated with the publication of final electoral roll in the UT on Friday, the process of continuous updation shall, however, continue and any eligible citizen who has been left out can apply through any of the modes of registration, including online through NVSP portal, voter helpline app, voter portal or physically applying with the ERO concerned.

With the implementation of four qualifying dates as part of the commission’s electoral reforms, the qualifying date would get updated to 1st January 2023, after 31st December, 2022, paving way for all those young citizens who have attained the qualifying age of 18 years between 1st October 2022 and 1st January 2023 to get registered, he said.

After the completion of delimitation exercise, the EC had ordered pre-revision activities in the UT on June 10, primarily including the task of mapping the existing electoral rolls of 83 pre-delimitation constituencies to the post-90 assembly constituencies in accordance with the Delimitation Commission’s order, rationalisation of polling stations and integration of the electoral rolls.

On completion of the post-delimitation follow-up and pre-revision activities, the commission had ordered special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in the UT, setting October 1, 2022 as the qualifying date for registration as voter.