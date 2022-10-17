Farooq questions BJP’s normalcy claim: ‘I don’t see improved situation’

Hitting out at the BJP over its claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference president and former CM Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the killings will never stop until “justice’’ is served.

“It will never stop as long as there is no justice,’’ he said while talking to mediapersons at Reasi. The NC leader had gone there to pay condolences to senior party leader and former minister Jagjeevan Lal on the death of his sister, and also to the family of former bureaucrat Babu Lal who had passed away recently.

Had the situation improved on the ground, another innocent Kashmiri Pandit would not have been killed, he said when asked about his reaction to the targeted killing of Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian by militants on Sunday in Chowdhary Gund area. “Where is the improved situation as I do not see it,” he added.

Abdullah is heading People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgamation of five parties — National Conference, PDP, Awami National Conference, CPI and CPI(M) — fighting for the restoration of the lost special status to Jammu and Kashmir.