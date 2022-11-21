scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Abdullah was in agreement with the APUM delegation that opposition parties should mount a more united and coordinated campaign against attempts to create political and social divisions in society, according to a spokesperson.

Dr Farooq Abdullah. (Express file photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the All Parties United Morcha (APUM) said on Monday.

The Jammu-based umbrella organisation of nearly a dozen mainstream parties and social organisations called on Abdullah at his residence and discussed the need to further strengthen coordination among opposition parties to defeat the designs of “communal and divisive forces”, a spokesperson said.

Don't miss |Autumn of the patriarch: As Farooq Abdullah bows out, party says he remains tallest leader of Valley

The delegation included leaders of the Congress, the CPM, PDP, IDP and CPI.

According to the spokesperson, Abdullah was in agreement with the delegation that opposition parties should mount a more united and coordinated campaign against attempts to create political and social divisions in society and assured that he would work towards strengthening broader unity to “defeat BJP and its sister concerns”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

The APUM leaders suggested that a joint convention of major opposition parties be held in the near future to send a strong message of opposition unity to which the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister responded positively, the spokesperson said.

The discussions went on for about an hour.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 09:53:31 pm
Next Story

Mother, daughter among 3 killed after goods train ploughs into waiting hall at Odisha’s Korei railway station

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement