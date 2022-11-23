scorecardresearch
Farooq Abdullah to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

"We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation," Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.

J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore, File)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he would join the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that maintaining the unity and integrity of the country is the need of the hour.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“As soon as he reaches Lakhanpur, which is where Jammu and Kashmir starts, I will go there and join Rahul Gandhi. We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation,” Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.

He added it is the need of the hour to stand united.

The former chief minister is currently in New Delhi for a parliamentary committee meeting and is likely to return to Jammu.

The Congress has dubbed the yatra as “India’s biggest mass contact programme”.

