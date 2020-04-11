Families of personnel managing COVID-19 outbreak can use 112 for emergency

Keeping in view that the physical/mental health of a person is given equal importance, the directions for achieving stable mental health issued by the Social Welfare Department from time to time, may strictly be adhered to, especially in times children are bound to be locked up at home. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Keeping in view that the physical/mental health of a person is given equal importance, the directions for achieving stable mental health issued by the Social Welfare Department from time to time, may strictly be adhered to, especially in times children are bound to be locked up at home. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Claiming to have made elaborate provision for providing emergency services and care to the families and dependents of personnel associated with the management of COVID-19 disease, UT government Saturday said the target families can use 112 emergency helpline for registering any cry for help.

The services include taking care of physical/mental health of the family, especially children, meeting the need of medical aid in case of emergency, besides provision of groceries and other essential items. An official release said the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) shall be the nodal officer for helping spouses, old aged persons and PwDs and all grievances registered through 112 shall be taken by him/her with the line department for immediate redressal of the issue.

Similarly, the matter related to children and the cry for help received on 112 helpline shall be taken up with the Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee – the nodal person for the purpose. The Chairperson CWC shall take cognizance of each issue for desirable redressal and to provide tele/video counselling, or any other help wherever required, it added. Keeping in view that the physical/mental health of a person is given equal importance, the directions for achieving stable mental health issued by the Social Welfare Department from time to time, may strictly be adhered to, especially in times children are bound to be locked up at home.

In case of emergency, the people can avail free ambulance service 24X7 at their door steps by calling on toll free number 108, it said, adding the pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance service by dialing toll free number 102.

Apart from this, toll free national helpline number 1075. J&K COVID-19 helpline Nos. 0191-2549676 (UT level), 0191-2520982, 2674444,2674115 (Jammu Division) 01942440283,243058 l (Kashmir Division) have been made available for support, guidance and response to health-related queries, it said. It also advised people to make use of ‘Aarogya Setu’ application for monitoring of health and following guidelines for healthy life and asked them to directly write to covidhelpjk@gmail.com in case of any help or emergency or contact the concerned on the official twitter handle ‘covidjk’.

