scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Cops seize explosives-laden bag abandoned outside Jammu railway station

Jammu: A total of 18 detonators, wax-type materials weighing 500 grams and some wires were found inside those boxes, police said.

SSP Government Railway Police (GRP) Arif Rishu. (ANI)

The Government Railway Police on Thursday seized two boxes containing explosive material at the taxi stand outside the Jammu Railway Station building in Jammu.

SSP Railways Arif Rishu said that both the boxes were inside a bag which was found abandoned near the taxi stand. A total of 18 detonators, wax-type materials weighing 500 grams and some wires were found inside those boxes, he added.

Meanwhile, in the industrial township of Bari Brahmana, posters of a terror group, Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, surfaced in some places.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

The posters were immediately removed by the police, who then registered a case into the matter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 05:10:41 pm
Next Story

COP27-World faces 2.8C rise after ‘woefully inadequate’ climate pledges, UN says

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement