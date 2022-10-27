Cops seize explosives-laden bag abandoned outside Jammu railway station

The Government Railway Police on Thursday seized two boxes containing explosive material at the taxi stand outside the Jammu Railway Station building in Jammu.

SSP Railways Arif Rishu said that both the boxes were inside a bag which was found abandoned near the taxi stand. A total of 18 detonators, wax-type materials weighing 500 grams and some wires were found inside those boxes, he added.

We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized: SSP GRP Arif Rishu https://t.co/P8D6EX06aa pic.twitter.com/f6t2pezXy1 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, in the industrial township of Bari Brahmana, posters of a terror group, Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, surfaced in some places.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The posters were immediately removed by the police, who then registered a case into the matter.