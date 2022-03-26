Explosions near police stations in J&K’s Rajouri district; no casualty

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
March 26, 2022 10:36:00 pm
Panic gripped the Kotranka area in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri following two powerful explosions near the local police station on Saturday.
However, there were no casualties, according to sources.
The first explosion happened around 8.30 pm near the Kotranka police station. This was followed by another explosion at some distance, the sources said. Police said they were investigating to find out the cause of the explosions.
