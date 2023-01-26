scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Ex-militant raises Tricolour on Republic Day eve in J&K’s Kishtwar

Identified as Sher Khan, he was a Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) militant and a dreaded name in the district between 1998 and 2006. He surrendered in 2016, spent 13 years in jail before being released in 2019.

Sher Khan surrendered in 2016. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ex-militant raises Tricolour on Republic Day eve in J&K’s Kishtwar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On the eve of 74th Republic Day on Wednesday, a former militant put up the Tricolour on the outer wall of his house in far off Segdi Bhata village in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identified as Sher Khan, he was a Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) militant and a dreaded name in the district between 1998 and 2006. He surrendered in 2016, spent 13 years in jail before being released in 2019.

“I was abducted by Pakistani militants and made to join their ranks when I was 20,’’ he said, adding that he soon got disenchanted with them and “on the first opportunity available, I, along with six others, surrendered before the security forces in Awantipora (Kashmir) in 2006”.

Living with his second wife Shaheena and two daughters Sumaiya (19) and Khaleefa Bano (17), it is the first time that Sher Khan has put up the Tricolour at his house. “After my release from jail three years ago, I used to visit Mughal Maidan to attend the Republic Day function,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...

His first wife Parveena, 42, lives separately with their son Musafir, 20.

He regrets his days as a militant, saying that it ruined not only his life, but his family as well. Pointing out that he married Shaheena when he was still a militant, he said that while his son dropped out of school after Class 8, his daughter Sumaiya left studies after Class 6. His youngest daughter Khaleefa Bano, however, is studying in Class 10, he added.

“I was misled on a wrong path and as soon as I realised it, I persuaded others and surrendered before the security forces and joined the mainstream,’’ he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 02:07 IST
Next Story

Noida officials booked after woman finds name missing from voter list

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close