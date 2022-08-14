Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K’s Rajouri

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budhal area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, on the eve of Independence Day celebrations.

Sources said that the encounter started around 7:30 pm when militants opened fire on security forces and police personnel who have been combing the Sujan forest area in Budhal for the last few days.

The encounter site is reportedly 4 km from the camp of 60 Rashtriya Rifles and 15 kms from Udham Police Station.

Sources also said that around three-to-four militants appear to be trapped in the Sujan forest area and so far no loss of life has been reported.

This is the second encounter between security forces and militants since August 11, when four soldiers including a JCO were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in Darhal area of Rajouri district. Both the militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the four-hour encounter that followed.

Self-styled Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Talib Shah, who was nabbed by local villagers in Reasi district last month, also hailed from Darhal. According to police, Shah was responsible for the terror incidents which had taken place in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the past 2-3 years.