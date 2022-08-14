Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K’s Rajouri

August 14, 2022 11:44:17 pm
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budhal area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, on the eve of Independence Day celebrations.
Sources said that the encounter started around 7:30 pm when militants opened fire on security forces and police personnel who have been combing the Sujan forest area in Budhal for the last few days.
The encounter site is reportedly 4 km from the camp of 60 Rashtriya Rifles and 15 kms from Udham Police Station.
Sources also said that around three-to-four militants appear to be trapped in the Sujan forest area and so far no loss of life has been reported.
Subscriber Only Stories
This is the second encounter between security forces and militants since August 11, when four soldiers including a JCO were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in Darhal area of Rajouri district. Both the militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the four-hour encounter that followed.
Self-styled Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Talib Shah, who was nabbed by local villagers in Reasi district last month, also hailed from Darhal. According to police, Shah was responsible for the terror incidents which had taken place in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the past 2-3 years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
After protests, AAP promise: Gujarat govt approves wage hike for police personnel
Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea with last-gasp header
Warring raps Jakhar for betraying party, challenges his nephew to resign as MLA
Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Musiala and Mueller on target
Maharashtra minister: Govt staff should answer phone with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’
I-Day: Two Punjab officers to be get President’s Police Medal
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death: BJP, BSP criticise Cong govt; Scheduled Caste panel to send team
‘India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood’
Karnataka: 83-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru murdered
Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges friends behind singer’s murder, says will soon reveal names
Will hold meeting to decide presidential candidate once electoral list becomes clear: Bhaichung Bhutia
Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president held over ‘breaking lock’ of memorial