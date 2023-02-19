scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Employees making unfavourable comments on Govt policies to face action: J-K Administration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies and issue notices to them, official sources said.

During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms, they said.

As a follow-up to the directions of the chief secretary, the sources said the concerned district magistrates flashed urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers and directed them to sensitise their subordinate staff about the directions till the time GAD comes out with a necessary circular.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 17:59 IST
