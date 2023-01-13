scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Drone found with bombs: NIA files chargesheet in Jammu special court

Officials said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had shot down a drone – carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many UBGL grenades – coming from across the border in Kathua district last year.

a man flies a drone via remoteOfficials said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had shot down a drone – carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many UBGL grenades – coming from across the border in Kathua district last year. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra, representational)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Jammu in a case pertaining to the interception and recovery of a drone and rounds of UBGL grenades and magnetic bombs from near the Dhalli area in district Kathua last year.

Officials said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had shot down a drone carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades coming from across the border in Talli Hariya Chak of Hira Nagar sector in Kathua district.

The case was initially registered on May 29 last year at Rajbagh and transferred to the NIA on July 30. “Investigations have revealed that on the directions of the accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the militants active in the Kashmir valley for the commission of terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy to wage war against India,” said a spokesperson for the NIA.

“We have filed a chargesheet against Faisal Muneer, Habib, Mian Younis, Muni Mohd (deceased), Rashid and Sajjad Gul under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the spokesperson said.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 12:28 IST
