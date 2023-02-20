scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Dogra CM talk bid to hoodwink Jammu: PDP

“While we Kashmiris have apprehensions of demographic change (under BJP rule), the demography of Jammu has already changed,” the PDP leader told party workers.

Jammu, Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Dogra CM, Indian Express, India news, current affairsPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
In an apparent jibe at local BJP leaders for claiming that the next assembly elections will give J&K its “first Dogra CM”, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said demographic changes are “clearly visible” in the Jammu region.

“While we Kashmiris have apprehensions of demographic change (under BJP rule), the demography of Jammu has already changed,” the PDP leader told party workers. “Look around and see where the Dogras are. The factories, Central government offices, Lt Governor, his advisor, important posts like that of DGP, IG, SSP, Directors – how many of these are being held by Dogras of Jammu?”

She further said: “They (BJP) are directly ruling J&K over the past many years and when they had the opportunity to install a Dogra Lt Governor, they did not and now they are talking of Dogra Chief Minister to hoodwink the public.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 02:07 IST
