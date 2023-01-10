scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

‘Disappearing Azad Party’, Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s outfit

last week, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.

The leaders were welcomed back by the Congress which said they had gone on "leave for two months". (FILE)
Listen to this article
‘Disappearing Azad Party’, Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s outfit
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DAP calling it “Disappearing Azad Party” over the exodus of leaders from the newly-formed outfit.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet by Indian Youth Congress media coordinator Jahanzaib Sirwal in which he posted what he said were resignation letters of two office-bearers of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) — Choudhary Nizamuddin Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad.

“Disappearing Azad Party,” Ramesh tweeted in a swipe at the Ghulam Nabi Azad-founded party. Azad formed the outfit after quitting the Congress. Last week, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

The leaders were welcomed back by the Congress which said they had gone on “leave for two months”.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 18:36 IST
Next Story

Dani Alves under investigation for sexual assault, court confirms

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close