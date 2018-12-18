Provocative speech at VHP event: J&K officer pulls up cops

A day after Swami Dinesh Bharti said that Hindus should give birth to five children each, and they should all be armed, K Vijay Kumar, media adviser to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the state police’s lackadaisical attitude towards the provocative speech, and summoned senior officers and sought a report from them on Monday.

The police have sought videos of the speech, delivered at the VHP’s dharma sabha here on Sunday, to probe it.

According to sources, Kumar expressed surprise over police inaction in the matter despite the presence of many officers at the venue. Kumar had on Sunday night told The Indian Express, “We are examining the speeches. We will seek legal opinion. If there is anything unlawful, necessary action will be taken.”

On Monday, the police sought videos of the speakers at the VHP event. “We are analysing the videos. After seeking legal opinion, if anything is found objectionable, the law will take its course,”’ an officer said.

The Indian Express on Sunday reported that Bharti, a prominent face of 2008 Amarnath agitation, had said, “No Hindu will be able to become the Prime Minister in 2039. Aap se nivedan hai ek Hindu paanch bacche paide karein aur paanchon ke chhote haathon mein hathiyar de aur hathiyar lekar elan karey ki meri taraf kisi ne bhi aankh uthakar dekhi toh uski aankh nikal kar dikhaunga (I have a request. Each Hindu should produce five children, and weapons should be given to the small hands of all five. They should take a pledge that if anybody looks at them with evil intentions, their eyes will be gouged out).”