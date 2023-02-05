Dhangri attack: Villagers threaten to go on hunger strike if terrorists not neutralised in 15 days

Residents of Dhangri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday expressed concern over the “failure” of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the twin attacks in the village and demanded justice for the victims.

The villagers threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies are unable to eliminate the terrorists within the next 15 days.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri on January 1.

While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

Hundreds of residents of Dhangri held a meeting at the attack site and paid floral tributes to the victims on Sunday, a villager said.

They expressed concern over the “failure” of security agencies in finding clues about the terrorists involved in the twin attacks, he said.

Victims’ family members demanded that efforts to identify the attackers be intensified.

