Monday, Oct 03, 2022

DGP Prisons found murdered in Jammu: Police

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has started.

He was posted at the DGP prisons in August. (Representational image/File)

J&K Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was found murdered at a house in Udaywala area on the outskirts of Jammu city late Monday night. Police suspect his domestic help, who is untraceable, as the culprit behind the crime, a senior police officer said.

The 57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu.

He was posted as the DGP (Prisons) in August. The ADGP said the first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. “The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started,” he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

“The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot,” the officer said. It was not immediately clear whether Lohia’s body was found at his own house or it belonged to somebody else.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:52:35 am
