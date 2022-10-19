Denied entry into J-K, Sangrur MP holds protest in Kathua

Shiromani Akali Dal (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann spent the night protesting at Lakhanpur — the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab — after being denied entry into the Union Territory, officials Tuesday said.

Mann, a Member of Parliament from Sangrur in Punjab, was stopped on the orders of Kathua District Magistrate Rahul Pandey, leading to protests by the politician and his supporters.

Protesting the decision, Mann refused to return and spent the night at Lakhanpur despite both Pandey and SSP Ramesh Kotwal visiting him around midnight and requesting him to return.

Mann sought from them the specific reason for being denied entry into Jammu and Kashmir, a source said, adding that the politician also threatened to violate the prohibitory orders and asked the officers to arrest him.

“Party Members & I’ve entered J&K. Police with orders from GOI (Government of India) have stopped my entry into Kashmir without assigning any reason. I have a constitutional right to be represented by a lawyer, which isn’t being allowed. Union Home Minister (Amit) Shah says there is complete peace in J&K.

“Thus I see no reason to prevent entry of a peaceful delegation, visiting and enquiring upon the people of J&K. Our party is against such tyranny and special powers given to the army,” Mann wrote on twitter.

Reacting to the tweets, former chief minister Mehbooba said “GOI organises guided tours of J&K for ministers & dignitaries to project ‘normalcy’ but disallows & bars people like Simranjeet Mann from entering the state to hide the reality.” The SAD(A) leader staged a ‘dharna’ along with scores of his accompanying supporters at the place throughout the day.

Criticising the Kathua administration’s decision to deny him entry, Mann had earlier said, “I am a Sikh and that is why BJP and the RSS did not allow my entry into Jammu and Kashmir.”