Delimitation proposal divisive, slams PAGD

Describing the Delimitation Commission’s draft report that has suggested six additional constituencies for the Jammu province and one for Kashmir as “divisive and not in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in any form”, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that met here Tuesday announced a protest in Srinagar on January 1.

The meeting, presided over by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, said the proposal “will further divide the ranks of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, deepen their alienation and create a much bigger void between communities and regions”.

PAGD spokesperson and CPM leader M Y Tarigami said they would hold a peaceful protest. “All of us want peace and not a confrontation with any institution and the government under any circumstances.”

Tarigami said the Central government should have waited in the matter as many of the PAGD constituents have challenged the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, and abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, and that hasty decisions were neither in the interest of the nation nor J&K. The Census figures which should have formed the basis for carving out Assembly constituencies have been ignored, Tarigami said.

The PAGD leader also questioned why the delimitation exercise was being carried out separately in J&K, even as the BJP government talked about a uniform system for the country. The government should have waited for the next Census and then carried out delimitation in J&K along with rest of the country, he said.

Tarigami also said that National Conference Mps Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi had told the Delimitation Commission at its Monday meeting in Delhi that the draft proposals were not in accordance with the wishes of the people, and would drive a wedge and deepen the divide between communities.

The move would leave the Hindus and Muslims divided, as well as the Gujjars and Paharis, Tarigami said, adding that it was in line with the BJP agenda “to divide people”.