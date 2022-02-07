Delimitation J&K: 10 Assembly seats with less than 1 lakh people each

AT LEAST 10 Assembly seats across Jammu and Kashmir with a population of less than a lakh have been proposed in the second draft of the working paper prepared by the Delimitation Commission.

While these calculations of constituency size are based on the 2011 census, the majority of the 10 seats with a population of less than one lakh persons are in the Jammu province.

Kashmir has three such seats — Gurez in Bandipore district, Karnah in Kupwara and the newly carved Kunzer in Baramulla. The delimitation draft notes a population of 37,992 for Gurez, just above 87,000 for Karnah and over 99,000 in Kunzer.

In Jammu, there are seven such seats – Bani in Kathua district, Mughalmaidan in Kishtwar, Padder (Kishtwar), newly created Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi, KishtwarKishtwar, Basholi in Kathua and Ramgarh in Samba.

The populations in these segments range between 74,000

to 94,000.

Meanwhile, at least 19 constituencies that currently exist are being merged with other constituencies or being renamed or split to form 28 new Assembly segments, across J&K.

The mainstream political parties in J&K, including the National Conference, have rejected these proposed changes in the delimitation draft. The party’s three sitting MPs serve as associate members to the delimitation commission.

The NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Sunday denounced the delimitation commission’s second draft proposal, saying the party will not accept attempts to “divide” the people of J&K.

The report, he said, is a “sheer mockery of universally accepted and constitutionally established norms of representation.”

Meanwhile, CPIM leader MY Tarigami said that the commission has proposed “an arbitrary overhaul in the existing territorial constituencies with no regard for even the terrain, let alone the population that tends to be a basic parameter for redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary segments.”

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone termed the whole process, “an exercise in disruption.”

The newly-carved constituencies include, South Srinagar, Larnoo, Anantnag East and West, Chhanapora, Rohama- Rafiabad, Kathua North and South, Jammu South, Udhampur East and West among others.

Constituencies that are likely to be omitted from the list of Assembly segments include Shangus, Harzatbal, Wachi, Batamaloo, Gulabgarh, Gool Arnas among others.

As per the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, seven new constituencies were to be added to the J&K Assembly. Once these proposed additions are made, the total number of Assembly constituencies in J&K will rise to 90 — in Jammu, the number of seats will go up to 43 from 37, and in Kashmir, by one seat to 47.

Of the seven additional Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory, one each was proposed in the districts of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu division, and Kupwara in the Kashmir Valley.

An additional 24 seats are proposed to be reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).